Win the booth and victory is ours: PM Modi to BJP workers in Andhra Pradesh

Upping the ante for the Lok Sabha elections later this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told BJP workers Wednesday to strengthen the party at the booth level and deepen the connect with the people of their booth.

Addressing the workers as part of BJP’s ‘Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot’ interaction, Modi said it is the BJP which understands the aspirations of youth and is working hard to build an India of their dreams.

Win the booth and the victory is ours. Strengthen the party at the booth level, deepen your connect with the people of your booth: PM tells Karyakartas

“The youth cares for development. Ask them who is committed to development in India? The youth wants good infrastructure. Ask them who is building good infrastructure in India? Youth likes technology. Ask them who is building a Digital India?

“Youth hates corruption. Ask them who is working hard to make India corruption free. It is only the BJP which understands the aspirations of youth and is working hard to build an India of their dreams,” Modi said.

He also said that there are many dimensions to the concept of security and that his government was committed to ensuring all-round security of the country’s citizens, including financial and health security.

Talking about the surgical strikes, Modi said,” “Earlier the global community used to say Kashmir… Kashmir…Kashmir. Now they are saying terrorism. We want peace but know how to deal with terrorism in the language they understand. Surgical strike is an example of that.”

Attacking the government of Andhra Pradesh, Modi said the people in power in Andhra Pradesh are interested only in lying, blaming and indulging in scams. He further said that the central government is fully committed towards the welfare of people of Andhra Pradesh.