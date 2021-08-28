Willing to bring draft EIA in 22 languages, Centre tells HC

THE CENTRE Friday told the Delhi High Court that it was ready and willing to translate the draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) 2020 notification in the 22 languages mentioned in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. The government had earlier opposed the court order and sought its review.

“We will not pursue this review petition. Whatever the petitioner had asked for… is being allowed completely,” submitted Additional Solicitor General of India Chetan Sharma, while seeking four weeks time from the court for completion of the process.

The division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan adjourned Centre’s review petition against the order passed by the court in June 2020 to October 21.

The Centre had earlier argued that it does not have any constitutional or statutory obligation to publish the draft EIA notification in any language apart from Hindi and English.