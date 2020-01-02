Fan asks PM ‘will you follow me back?’, see Modi’s reply

PM Modi, who is active on Twitter and has 52.3 million followers on the micro-blogging website, is among the most followed leaders in the world PM Modi, who is active on Twitter and has 52.3 million followers on the micro-blogging website, is among the most followed leaders in the world

On New Year’s Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi surprised one of his fans with a “gift” — by following him back on Twitter

It all began with a tweet from Twitter user Ankit Dubey. “Honorable Prime Minister, I am your big fan and your follower Sir, as go to 2019, I ask you for a gift, will you give me? Sir will you follow me back. Please sir,” wrote Dubey, a “Modi bhakt”, according to his Twitter bio.

In response, Modi followed him back and tweeted, “Done so. Have a great year ahead:)”

Apart from him, the prime minister also followed 87 people including politicians like Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. He also followed sportspersons including Dipa Karmakar, Babita Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and film industry personalities including Karan Johar, Ranvir Shorey, Ekta Kapoor.

According to web archives, the prime minister’s personal handle was following 2,293 people on December 31, 2019. As of today, he follows 2,381 handles.

PM Modi, who is active on Twitter and has 52.3 million followers on the micro-blogging website, is among the most followed leaders in the world. Not just Twitter, he recently became the most followed leader on Instagram too.

