Will write to UP CM, request for my job back: Kafeel Khan

Kafeel Khan addresses a press conference, in Jaipur on Thursday. (Photo by Rohit Jain Paras)

Days after he was released from jail, Dr Kafeel Khan said on Thursday that he will be writing to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with a request to reinstate him in the state medical services.

Khan, a pediatrician at Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College and Hospital, is under suspension.

“I will be soon writing a letter requesting him that my job be given back to me. Since the last three years, I have been suspended. I want to contribute in the battle against Coronavirus since I have 10 years of experience in handling cases in intensive care units,” Khan told the media in Jaipur on Thursday.

He termed the Allahabad High Court judgment that led to his release from jail as “historic” and said he is hopeful that “no other innocent person” goes to jail.

Khan added that after being released from the Mathura jail, he and his family entered Rajasthan as his family felt that they “will be safe in the state as it has a Congress government”.

“I have been subjected to state-sponsored victimisation. My family has been harassed over the last few years. Businesses of my brothers were made to shut down and we were broken financially,” said Khan.

He further alleged that he was targeted by the government to protect the people responsible for the death of children in the BRD Hospital tragedy at Gorakhpur in 2017.

He added that he is planning to organise medical camps in flood-affected areas.

