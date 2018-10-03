New parameters for urgent mentioning and hearing of cases will be worked out: CJI

Justice Ranjan Gogoi is sworn in as India’s 46th CJI on Wednesday (Express Photo/Neeraj Priyadarshi) Justice Ranjan Gogoi is sworn in as India’s 46th CJI on Wednesday (Express Photo/Neeraj Priyadarshi)

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi Wednesday said new parameters will be worked out for urgent mentioning and hearing of cases. Gogoi, who was sworn in as the 46th CJI this morning, refused to allow urgent mentioning of cases, and said cases that are filed will be listed as per the schedule.

In a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan’s Darbar Hall, Justice Gogoi was administered the oath by President Ram Nath Kovind. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan were among the dignitaries who were present for the ceremony.

Justice Gogoi, the first CJI from the northeast, will hold the post till November 17, 2019.

CJI Gogoi started his career as a Permanent Judge of the Gauhati High Court in February 2001. He was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2010 and was appointed Chief Justice there in 2011. He was elevated to the Supreme Court on April 23, 2012.

At the SC, CJI Gogoi is currently monitoring the update process of Assam’s National Register of Citizens (NRC). He is also hearing a plea seeking appointment of Lokpal. Earlier, he was part of the seven-judge bench, which, in May 2017, held Calcutta High Court Judge C S Karnan guilty of contempt of court. He also headed the bench that directed the government to set up special courts to fast-track cases against politicians. In May this year, his bench struck down an amendment passed by the Uttar Pradesh government that allowed all former chief ministers to retain their official residences.

