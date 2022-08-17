Will withdraw campaign in Bihar if new govt provides 5-10 lakh jobs in 2 yrs: Kishor

August 17, 2022 10:05:51 pm
Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor on Wednesday asserted that if the newly formed ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government in Bihar provides five to 10 lakh jobs in the next one or two years, he would withdraw his ‘Jan Suraj Abhiyan’ and extend support to the Nitish Kumar dispensation.
Addressing his supporters in Samastipur on Wednesday, Kishor, once a confidant of Kumar, also claimed that the RJD-JD(U)-Congress government does not enjoy the support of people.
“Nitish Kumar uses ‘Fevicol’ (adhesive brand) to stick to the CM’s post, while other parties continue to revolve around it,” he stated.
Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had recently said that his party, as part of the new government, would deliver on the promise of providing 10 lakh jobs, made during 2020 Assembly elections.
Subscriber Only Stories
Kumar, during his Independence Day speech at Gandhi Maidan, too, said, “We aim to provide jobs to 20 lakh people in government and private sectors of the state. People of the new generation (Tejashwi Yadav) are with us; hence, we will jointly work to provide jobs. Our goal is to place Bihar in the category of developed states.” Responding to the promises made by the Grand Alliance government, Kishor said, “I will withdraw my ‘Jan Suraj Abhiyan’ and extend support to the Nitish Kumar government, if five to 10 lakh jobs are provided in the next one to two years.” He predicted more upheavals in the state’s political scenario before the next assembly polls.
“It has been only three months since I entered the political arena in Bihar, and the politics in the state took a 180-degree turn. The state will witness more political upheavals in the near future.” Kishor, who was earlier a part of the JD(U), had announced earlier in the year that he would launch ‘Jan Suraj Abhiyan’ to establish regional connections, find out about problems faced by the people of Bihar, and provide possible solutions to them.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'
Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech vs Hate Speech’Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Rohit Sharma a bit laid-back captain: Sourav Ganguly
Puri Rohingya announcement: Why this goes against the stance of the the BJP and the Parivar
UK PM race: Liz Truss holds firm lead over Rishi Sunak
SC: Can’t stop parties from valid pre-poll promises, but what is valid?
BJP rejigs parliamentary board; here’s what the panel does
Did asteroids bring water to Earth? Findings of the Hayabusa-2 probe, explained
Why a sustainable invention of reusable toilet cloth is making netizens uncomfortable
Bilkis Bano case: BJP, AAP remain silent as Congress comes out against remission of convicts
Anupam Kher shares photos with Kartik Aaryan, says they are ‘superstars’
Close to RSS, BJP Mahila Morcha chief Vanathi Srinivasan elevated to CEC
China to send troops to Russia for ‘Vostok’ exercise
Chhattisgarh Board invites applications for Central Regional Scholarship Scheme; check how to apply