Will vote against citizenship Bill if taken up in RS, says Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena will vote against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill if it is taken up in Rajya Sabha, Sena Parliamentary party leader Sanjay Raut told The Indian Express on Wednesday.

The Sena becomes the second NDA constituent from outside the Northeast to position itself against the Bill. Last month, Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar had announced that his party will vote against the Bill in the Upper House.

“It is a political Bill, intended to serve electoral interests of the BJP. We are under no obligation to throw our weight behind it,” Raut said.

“Every region has its own identity and an element of pride. That is why linguistic states were created. People of the Northeast feel the Bill (if it becomes a law) will change demographic character of the region,” he said.

A delegation of youth leaders from the Northeast are scheduled to meet Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai soon.

The citizenship Bill, passed by Lok Sabha on January 8 amid a walkout by the Congress, seeks to remove hurdles for migrants belonging to six minority groups from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan getting Indian citizenship.

As of now, at least 114 of total 245 Rajya Sabha members (with one vacancy), belonging to 15 opposition parties such as the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Telugu Desam and RJD, are likely to vote against the Bill. With 10 NDA members — six of JD(U), three of Shiv Sena and one Naga People’s Front MP — set to go along with them, the tally of nay-sayers will be 124.

On the face of it, the BJP (73) can mobilise 89 votes — from of its remaining partners (six), Independents (six), and nominated MPs (four). The ruling party can take a chance only if it can secure support of the non-committed block accounting for 31 votes — AIADMK (13), BJD (nine), TRS (six), YSR Congress (two), and INLD (one).

Raut said Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and leaders of several parties from the region met him to solicit support on the issue.

Ten parties from the Northeast have pitched in to oppose the Bill.

Disruption in Upper House

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha was Wednesday adjourned till 2pm within minutes of meeting in the morning as members of the Opposition protested against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. Commotion erupted immediately after official papers were laid. Just as MPs from SP tried to raise the issue of teacher reservation in higher education, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House till 2pm.

In the afternoon SP, Trinamool and Congress members trooped to the well on the issue of quota, forcing Deputy Chairman Harivansh to adjourn the House for the day.—ENS