Will urge Centre to increase limit of non-domestic LPG cylinders allocated to state: Kerala govt

The Kerala government, during a high-level meeting, on Thursday, decided to urge the Centre to increase the limit of non-domestic LPG cylinders allotted to the state.

After the meeting, which was chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a release from the CMO stated that the state wanted to increase the limit of non-domestic LPG cylinders allotted — considering the presence of large number of migrant workers across the state. At present, the ceiling of the non-domestic cylinder is 20%.

During the meeting, representatives of LPG companies also assured the state government that they will bring out guidelines, on priority, regarding the distribution of non-domestic LPG cylinders amid the crisis. Schools, old age homes, orphanages, canteens at IT parks and community kitchens will get the priority.