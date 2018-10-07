Will unite Opposition to make Mayawati next PM, resolves Om Prakash Chautala

The rally was organised to mark the 105th birth anniversary of senior Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader and his father Devi Lal. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA/Representational) The rally was organised to mark the 105th birth anniversary of senior Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader and his father Devi Lal. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA/Representational)

Former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala Sunday expressed his resolve to make BSP supremo Mayawati as the next prime minister of India. Addressing a rally in Gohana, the INLD leader said, “We will work towards uniting the Opposition so that Mayawati becomes the next prime minister.”

Both the INLD and BSP has forged an alliance in Haryana ahead of the 2019 parliamentary elections.

Chautala, who was convicted in the infamous Haryana teachers recruitment scam and is undergoing 10 years sentence in Tihar jail, has recently come out on parole. Although he had earlier met party workers and supporters while on parole, it was his first public address in a rally. He last addressed a public rally in Jind, four years ago on September 25, 2014.

Addressing the rally, Abhay Chautala, son of Om Prakash Chautala, promised to farmers a complete crop loan and electricity bills waiver once they come to power. He urged the people to help the INLD-BSP alliance to come to power in Haryana with an overwhelming majority in next year’s assembly elections. “Repeat 1987 (when the INLD swept the state polls) by strengthening the hands of the INLD-BSP combine so that (Om Prakash) Chautala once again becomes the chief minister,” he said.

The rally was organised to mark the 105th birth anniversary of senior Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader and his father Devi Lal. Chautala said, “Today, he is not amongst us but we have to follow his ideas and work towards realising his dreams.”

Former Gujarat chief minister Shankarsinh Vaghela also addressed the rally. He spoke about his close association with Devi Lal and his family for over four generations and said the INLD leader understood the pain of farmers and common masses.

