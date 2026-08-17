‘Will try to live up to expectations’: Prashant Kishor takes oath as MLA

Prashant Kishor takes oath as Bankipur MLA in the presence of Bihar Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar in Patna on Monday. (PTI Photo)

Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor on Monday took the oath as the MLA of Bankipur at the Bihar Legislative Assembly, calling it “a matter of great honour”.

Kishor took the oath in the presence of Speaker Prem Kumar.

Kishor told reporters in Patna: “It is a matter of great honour to be part of a House that was represented by Srikrishna Singh, Anugrah Narayan Singh, Kedar Pandey, Karpoori Thakur, Lalu Prasad, Nitish Kumar, Ram Vilas Paswan, and Sushil Kumar Modi. Being a member of the Bihar Assembly also brings a big responsibility. I will try to live up to people’s expectations.”