Will try our best: Iran envoy on safe passage for India-bound fuel ships

Signalling headway in Delhi’s efforts to persuade Tehran to let India-bound fuel ships transit the Strait of Hormuz, Mohammad Fathali, Iran’s Ambassador to India, said Friday “we will try our best to remove the problems” and “I think you can expect good news in the near future”.

(The Reuters news agency reported that Iran had allowed two Indian-flagged LPG carriers to sail through the Strait of Hormuz. Quoting sources, it identified the vessels as Shivalik and Nanda Devi.

Another report by Reuters said a chartered plane arranged by Iran departed Kochi late Friday, carrying some sailors from a naval vessel that had docked in India, as well as the bodies of crew members killed in a US submarine attack off Sri Lanka.)

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi after an event to mark the Al-Quds Day, Fathali, on being asked whether Iran would allow India-bound ships safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz, said, “Yes. Because India and I are friends. You can see the future, and I think after two or three hours… Because we believe that. We believe that Iran and India are friends. We have common interests, we have common faith.”

“Suffering of the people of India is our suffering and vice versa. And for this reason, the Government of India helps us, and we should help the Government of India because we have a common faith and common interest.”

Sources in the government said there have been “multiple conversations at multiple levels” and “layers of conversation” between India and Iran over the past 24 hours. And, the negotiations are “delicately poised” since the lives of so many Indians are at stake.

Sources said it is “work in progress” and the intent is to get as many Indians out of the blocked waterway – there are around 800 Indian seafarers on 28 ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz.

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While Iran maintains Tehran has not closed the Strait, sources said that insurance companies have not been guaranteeing the movement of ships in the last two weeks because of the volatile situation.

Fathali said, “We have a good relation with the Government of India, and our officials talked yesterday with the Indian government and its officials. I think we should pray to Allah to remove all the obstacles in different fields. As for your question, we will try our best to remove the problems. I think you can expect good news in the near future.”

Asked about the phone conversations between leaders of India and Iran over the last few days, he said they have had “good conversations”.

“And Mr (Narendra) Modi and Mr (Masoud) Pezeshkian believe that they should try their best. Because several times we have announced that we don’t want war, but we are ready for war. Iran re-entered the negotiations with the United States, but unfortunately they disturbed and destroyed the negotiations. Now we are saying to all the governments that Iran doesn’t want war, but Iran is ready for war,” Fathali said, adding, “Iran prefers peace.”