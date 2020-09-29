Will travel around state, convince farmers about new laws: BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. (File)

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday said he would travel around the state to convince farmers that amendments to laws governing marketing of agricultural produce and land holding brought about by the BJP governments in the state and the Centre were beneficial for farmers.

Yediyurappa made his statement even as farmers backed by the Opposition Congress and JDS staged protests as part of a Karnataka bandh against the government’s allegedly anti-farmer policies. The bandh affected normal life around the state.

The bandh was called by farmer groups after talks with the government on Friday failed to bring about conciliation, with farmer groups like Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha demanding withdrawal of laws to change the APMC Act and farm land holding norms.

The state government passed the Karnataka Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation and Development) (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Karnataka Land Reforms (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in the Assembly on Saturday, but the Bills were not cleared in the Council.

“The amendments to the APMC act will not create any problems for farmers. As the son of a farmer, my aim is to protect their interests,” Yediyurappa said. “I will travel around the state and convince farmers about the new laws. I am sure that 95 pc of the farmers will be convinced,” he said.

Yediyurappa said that farmers should see the changes brought about by the modified APMC Act in the market system and then decide whether the law should remain.

“What moral authority do you have to implement land and APMC reforms when there was no mention in your manifesto? If you believe in these amendments, dissolve the Assembly and fight for elections with these promises in your manifesto,” former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.