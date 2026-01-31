Will the Economic Survey’s key agri-rural ideas make it into budget announcements?

The agriculture and allied sector play a crucial role in the Indian economy, employing 46.1 per cent of the country’s workforce and contributing about one-fifth of the national income (at current prices). Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman termed it as the “first engine” of the economy and announced several new initiatives. Now, the Economic Survey 2025-26, presented in Lok Sabha on Thursday (January 29), has mooted several reforms for the agriculture and rural development sectors. Which are these reform ideas and will they make it into budget announcements when Sitharaman presents her 9th consecutive budget on Sunday?

The Economic Survey 2025-26 has mooted an idea of reforming the current urea subsidy regime. Currently, the government heavily subsidizes urea, with the retail price at Rs 242 per 45 kg bag. The Survey has suggested a “modestly” increase in the retail price of urea while transferring an equivalent amount directly to cultivators on a per-acre basis.

“Farmers receive the same overall purchasing power, but the relative price of nitrogen moves closer to its agronomic cost. This changes behaviour in a predictable way. Farmers who already apply nitrogen efficiently gain because they receive the full transfer while spending less at the counter. Farmers who over-apply face a clear incentive to shift towards balanced fertilisation, soil testing, nano-urea, liquid fertilisers and organic amendments… The adjustment is therefore both progressive and efficiency-enhancing,” states the Survey.

The survey has suggested a phased “Agronomic Transition of the new approach. “Rolling out this approach across a limited number of agro-climatic regions—covering irrigated, rain-fed and mixed systems—would allow for careful calibration of crop- and zone-specific benchmarks. Data from these pilots would inform refinements to transfer levels, soil response and nutrient shifts before national expansion,” it said.

2. Financial support for crop diversification

The Survey says that a calibrated strategy may use savings from improved stock management to support voluntary crop diversification without altering the current system of Minimum Support Price (MSP) or weakening procurement.

“Farmers can be offered financially attractive alternatives to a part of their rice and wheat acreage, particularly in regions where procurement volumes are high but farm profitability remains modest and agro-ecological conditions favour other crops,” says the survey, adding that the the initial phase of such an approach can focus on the eastern and central regions of the country, where rainfall patterns, soil conditions, and market access make crops such as pulses, oilseeds, and maize economically and agronomically viable.

“Regions that are strategically critical for national food security can be incorporated in later phases, once the approach has been tested and refined,” it said.

According to the Agriculture Ministry officials, the economic cost of rice cultivation comes around Rs 1.36 lakh per hectare, after factoring in costs incurred by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) on the minimum support price based procurement, milling, transport and storage. If one hectare area of rice is left fallow or a crop that is not procured, is grown, the government has a resource saving of Rs. 1,36,000/hectare, which can be used to promote alternative crops.

3. State-level diversification mission

The Survey has suggested state-level diversification missions, where Centre and State both share the financial burden of crop diversification initiatives.

“The Centre’s contribution would come from procurement, storage, and interest savings, while the States would fund their share from complementary gains, such as reduced input subsidies and existing incentive frameworks for sustainable agriculture. Where needed, transitional financing could be provided, conditional on verified acreage shifts and subsidy savings,” it said.

4. Village Commons

The Survey also highlighted the need for revival of “village commons” including grazing fields, ponds, water bodies, which constitutes about 15 per cent of India’s geographical area.

“Reviving village commons is crucial for rural India’s economy and the livelihoods of its people,” the Survey said.

“To achieve this, first, ‘village commons’ as a distinct land-use category may need official incorporation with sub-categories, so that accurate estimation, monitoring, and informed policy intervention can be undertaken,” it said.