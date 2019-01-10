Will tell Rahul Gandhi about Thakors being ignored: Alpesh

Days after he claimed that his community was feeling “cheated” by the Congress, party MLA and prominent OBC leader Alpesh Thakor on Wednesday said that he would visit Delhi again on Thursday to meet party president Rahul Gandhi and apprise him of the “situation” in the state unit of the party, particularly with regard to the “treatment of Thakor leaders by the state leadership”, particularly by Gujarat unit chief Amit chavda and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Paresh Dhanani.

Two days ago, Thakor had visited Delhi, but could not meet Rahul. Instead, he met AICC treasurer Ahmed Patel and AICC general secretary in-charge of Gujarat Rajeev Satav.

“Giving importance to only Alpesh Thakor is not enough to get the support of Thakor community. The party will have to give due importance to Thakor youths as well who had joined the party with me,” Alpesh said.