Will take strict action against those behind ‘toxic campaign’: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday warned of strict action against anyone trying to create unrest and hatred in society.

“Those who indulge in a toxic campaign would be dealt with ruthlessly, ‘’ the Chief Minister said after a high-level meeting convened in the wake of the controversy over bishop Joseph Kallarangatt’s claim that narcotic jihad in Kerala targets people from non-Muslim communities.

The statement had triggered protests and has led to polarisation of opinion in Kerala.

At the meeting, Vijayan directed police to take action against forces trying to create fissure in the society. He said Kerala has a strong secular tradition and a history of religious bonhomie. “Certain quarters are making deliberate attempts to shatter that tradition and the nature of the state. Strong action would be taken against such attempts,’’ he said. Vijayan said there are forces engaged in toxic campaigns on social media, aimed at communal division in society. He said the government will take steps to curb such campaigns.

Meanwhile, Opposition Congress leaders on Thursday started visiting Muslim and Christian religious leaders to ease tension between the communities. The move of state Congress president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan came after the state government did not respond to the party’s demand to convene a meeting of religious leaders. The Congress leaders visited bishops, including Kallarangatt, and Kottayam imam Shamsudeen Mannani Illavupalam. Earlier, CSI bishop Malayil Sabu Koshi Cheriyan and the imam had addressed a joint press meet to defuse tension.