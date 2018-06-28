Will take steps to ensure energy security not comprised: MEA on oil import from Iran

Iran is India’s third-largest oil supplier behind Iraq and Saudi Arabia. (Representational Image) Iran is India’s third-largest oil supplier behind Iraq and Saudi Arabia. (Representational Image)

Reacting to the US sanctions on the import of oil from Iran, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that India will take all necessary steps including engagements with relevant stakeholders to ensure its energy security. MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that the statement made by US State Department talks about reducing import of oil from Iran to “zero” by November 4 and there is no talk of snapping ties in that.

“It should be noted that the statement was not India specific and applies to all countries across the world. As far as we (India) are concerned, we will take all necessary steps including engagements with relevant stakeholders to ensure our energy security,” he said. He maintained that India will continue to engage with all stakeholders and ensure that our energy security is not compromised.

Read: US wants India to stop importing oil from Iran by November

The US has told India and other countries to cut oil imports from Iran to “zero” by November 4 or face sanctions, making it clear that there would be no waivers to anyone. Iran is India’s third-largest oil supplier behind Iraq and Saudi Arabia. Iran supplied 18.4 million tonnes of crude oil during April 2017 and January 2018 (first 10 months of 2017-18 fiscal)

Last month President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the landmark Iran nuclear deal, re-imposing US sanctions that had been suspended in return for curbs on Tehran’s nuclear programme.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App