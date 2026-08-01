‘Will take partnership to new heights’: PM Narendra Modi speaks to UK counterpart Andy Burnham

AFTER HIS first call with newly elected UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that both countries would strengthen cooperation across technology, defence and security sectors, while also taking the recently operationalised India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to new heights.

In a post on X, PM Modi said he was delighted to speak with the UK PM and congratulated him on assuming office.

“We agreed to work together across sectors such as technology, innovation, defence, security, clean energy, education and people-to-people ties and take the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to new heights,” he said. “We will also collaborate closely to fully harness the trade and investment opportunities presented by the recently operationalised India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, for the shared prosperity and well-being of both our people.”