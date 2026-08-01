‘Will take partnership to new heights’: PM Narendra Modi speaks to UK counterpart Andy Burnham

AFTER HIS first call with newly elected UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that both countries would strengthen cooperation across technology, defence and security sectors, while also taking the recently operationalised India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to new heights.
In a post on X, PM Modi said he was delighted to speak with the UK PM and congratulated him on assuming office.
“We agreed to work together across sectors such as technology, innovation, defence, security, clean energy, education and people-to-people ties and take the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to new heights,” he said. “We will also collaborate closely to fully harness the trade and investment opportunities presented by the recently operationalised India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, for the shared prosperity and well-being of both our people.”
According to the statement from the UK Government, Burnham — who took over as PM on July 20 — discussed the strength of the UK-India partnership. The leaders also exchanged views on the situation in West Asia and agreed to continue working closely towards de-escalation and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, it said.
“The PM began by reflecting on the strength of the UK-India partnership and the significant impact it has had on local communities across the UK. The PM set out his ambitions to further enhance the UK-India relationship, including through the UK-India Vision 2035 framework and strong people-to-people links.”
Burnham also underlined the potential of the India-UK CETA and noted that this will create opportunities for people in both countries. Both Prime Ministers expressed their desire to continue discussions and meet in person at the earliest opportunity.