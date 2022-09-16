scorecardresearch
Will take legal action against rumour-mongers maligning brand: Ramdev

“We have issued legal notices to more than 100 people who hurt our brand’s image. It takes years to create a brand, and we will not let them go without criminal action,” said Ramdev at a press conference in New Delhi on Friday.

Baba Ramdev (File)

Patanjali Ayurved promoter Baba Ramdev has said that rumour-mongering against his company’s products has hurt the brand image and that various “religious, political, medical, and corporate mafias” have conspired to malign his image.

Ramdev said Patanjali will provide employment to more than 5-lakh people in the coming years. The group aims to launch IPOs for four other companies – Patanjali Medicine, Patanjali Wellness, Patanjali Lifestyle and Patanjali Ayurveda — in the next five years. “The group turnover of Patanjali is Rs 40,000 crore today, and our vision is to take it to Rs 1-lakh crore,” said Ramdev.

On the allegations of adulteration in Patanjali’s cow ghee, he said the lab in which the testing was done, was faulty, and that the quality was perfect according to another test done.

He further said that all Patanjali products go through multiple tests and that the company has a large number of scientists to ensure quality. “We own one of the biggest food parks. More than 500 research scientists work with us,” he said.

