Will take fight against terror into its home… I will settle all scores: PM Modi in Gujarat

Promising to hunt down terrorists hiding even in the “saatvein patal” (underworld), Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a reference Monday to the February 26 air strike by the IAF on a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in Pakistan, said “yeh hamara sidhanth hai hum ghar mein ghus ke marenge” (it’s our principle that we will enter their house and hit them) because “chun-chun kar hisaab lena meri fitrat hai” (bringing to book each one of them is my temperament).

Addressing a gathering in Ahmedabad, Modi said: “No country can remain in a state of helplessness. For 40 years, terrorism has been firing bullets at the heart of India, at the heart of Bharat Ma, setting off bombs, and killing innocents. Those busy in votebank politics have been afraid to act. I don’t care for power, or its seat. I worry only for my country.”

Slamming the Opposition, he recalled the 2008 blast at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital in which innocent people died. “Terror used to come from across the border. Wasn’t it the responsibility of those in Delhi then to settle the scores? I had said then and I said it publicly after Pulwama: the fire that rages in the hearts of my countrymen rages in my heart too… 26/11 took place in Mumbai, but very soon it was ‘everything is alright, people are back at work’,” he said.

Earlier, in Jamnagar, the Prime Minister took on the Opposition for questioning his statement that the presence of Rafale fighter jets would have given greater firepower to the IAF during the February 27 dogfight with the Pakistan Air Force.

“I said if the Indian Air Force had the Rafale, the result would have been different. Is it my fault if someone (Opposition) lacks the capacity to understand what I say? It is their limitation, and I can’t do anything about it. When I made that statement, they said I was questioning the achievements of the IAF. Dear friends, do use some common sense. If our forces had the Rafale at the time (of the dogfight), then no jet of ours would have gone down and none of theirs would have been saved. This is my calculation,” Modi said.