Will take call on releasing report: Supreme Court panel member

DAYS AFTER Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the three farm laws will be repealed, Anil Ghanwat, one of the three members of the Supreme Court-appointed committee on farm laws, said on Monday that he will decide whether the committee’s report can be released after analysing the legal consequences.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Ghanwat said the panel met on Monday, and the other two members gave him the freedom to decide whether to release the report after taking into consideration the legal consequences.

On Friday, Ghanwat had said Modi’s decision to repeal the farm laws was “unfortunate” and a “political decision”.

“This is a very unfortunate decision for the farmers of India and the country. The farm laws had given some market freedom to the farmers and the agriculture produce marketing,” he had said.

The committee was constituted by the apex court on January 12 this year. On September 7 this year, Ghanwat wrote to the Chief Justice of India, requesting him to release the report in public domain and forward it to the Centre.