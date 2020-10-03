Will stand by farmers till last breath: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee. (File)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday continued her attack on the BJP over the latest farm laws.

Describing farmers as the backbone of India, Banerjee said she and the Trinamool Congress would “stand by them till our last breath”. She made the remarks after paying tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary.

“Remembering former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary. 55 years ago, he gave us the inspirational slogan of ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ for our proud farmer brothers and sisters. Come what may, we will always firmly stand by them till our last breath,” Banerjee tweeted.

The TMC chief said history was testament to all that her government had done for farmers’ welfare.

“Farmers are the backbone of our society. In Bengal, the average annual income of our farmers has tripled from Rs 91,000 in 2011 to Rs 2.91 lakh in 2018. History stands testament to what we have done for their benefits. We will continue to raise our voices for them,” she added.

