Will stake claim to 5 acres if Sunni board refuses it: Shia Waqf Board

The Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board on Wednesday said that if the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board rejects the offer of building a mosque on the five-acre land in Ayodhya that has been offered to it by the Supreme Court in the Ramjanmabhoomi title suit, then the Shia Board will stake claim to the land and build a hospital there.

“If for any reason the UP Sunni Waqf Board declines to accept the five-acre land being given to it on the orders of the Supreme Court, then the Shia Central Waqf Board may stake claim to the land so that the whole controversy ends. We will propose that a hospital is built on the land so that people from all sections of society can benefit from it,” a statement issued by the Shia Central Waqf Board on Wednesday read.

“If the land is given to us, the Shia Waqf Board will build a huge hospital there with a temple, a mosque, a gurdwara and a church on it,” said Board chief Wasim Rizvi.

The Sunni Waqf Board, a main litigant in the Ramjanmabhoomi title suit, is yet to decide whether to accept an alternative plot.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had ruled on November 9 that a temple should be built through a trust set up the government on the disputed site in Ayodhya, where the mosque was demolished in 1992.

The Muslims, represented by the Sunni Waqf Board, should be allotted an alternative five-acre plot of land elsewhere in Ayodhya to build a mosque, it ordered.

Though the court did not recognise the Shia claim on the disputed site, Rizvi said that it should get the alternative plot if the Sunni board doesn’t want it.

The Shia Waqf Board said that the verdict in the Ayodhya case was in the “national interest”.