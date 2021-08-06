Will share our perspectives on Afghanistan at UNSC meet: India

INDIA WILL share its vision and perspectives on Afghanistan at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on August 6, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

This came on a day External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran. During his stay, Jaishankar will meet Raisi and also hold talks with other leaders.

Both New Delhi and Tehran have similar concerns on Taliban violence in Afghanistan and the deteriorating security situation there. Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani was also in Tehran to attend Raisi’s swearing-in ceremony.

In its capacity as UNSC President for August, India decided on Thursday to hold a session on the situation in Afghanistan, two days after Afghanistan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar called Jaishankar to “discuss convening an emergency session of the UNSC”.

Responding to questions during an online media briefing, MEA’s official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: “As regards the UN Security Council, the issue of Afghanistan will be deliberated tomorrow. During tomorrow’s debate, we will share our vision and perspectives on Afghanistan, and we look forward to productive deliberations on this important issue.”

On the issue of Afghanistan, he said, “Our close relationship with Afghanistan… Our relations are broad based, and cover various aspects, including a strong development partnership. We are also strategic partners, and are guided by Strategic Partnership Agreement signed in 2011.”

Earlier this week, Atmar had said that United Nations and the international community must play a greater role to stop the unfolding tragedy in Afghanistan due to Taliban violence and atrocities.