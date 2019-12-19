Will take ‘badla’ on those who indulged in violence by auctioning their properties: UP CM on CAA protests

Protesters pelt stones at police during a protest in Lucknow on Thursday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Protesters pelt stones at police during a protest in Lucknow on Thursday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday said his government will take ‘revenge’ on those who indulged in violence over the Citizenship Act by seizing and auctioning their properties to compensate for losses. His statement comes in the wake of violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act in Lucknow and other parts of the state.

“There was violence in Lucknow and Sambhal and we will deal with it strictly. All properties of those involved in damaging public assets will be seized and auctioned to compensate for the losses. They have been captured in video and CCTV footage. We will take ‘badla’ (revenge) on them,” he was quoted as saying by PTI. Follow Citizenship Act protests LIVE Updates

“There is no place for violence in a democracy. In the name of opposing the CAA, the Congress, SP and Left parties have pushed the entire country to fire,” he added.

Protester torched down a police vehilce as anti-CAA protests took a violent turn in Lucknow on Thursday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Protester torched down a police vehilce as anti-CAA protests took a violent turn in Lucknow on Thursday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Protesters pelted stones, torched vehicles and faced tear-gas shells in Lucknow and some other parts of Uttar Pradesh as police struggled to contain the fallout of the amended citizenship law. The scattered incidents of violence were reported from Lucknow’s old city and parts of Sambhal and Mau districts.

Police pushes back protesters in Lucknow on Thursday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Police pushes back protesters in Lucknow on Thursday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Internet services remained suspended for at least part of the day at various places, including Aligarh, Sambhal, Mau and Azamgarh districts.

Section 144 of the CrPc had already been in force in the entire state for several days now.

