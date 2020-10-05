‘Will seek nod for fast track court’: Officials meet Balrampur victim’s family

The medical test of the woman has confirmed sexual assault, and semen samples have sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Lucknow for more tests. (File)

A day after visiting the house of the 19-year-old Hathras “gangrape” victim, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi and ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar on Sunday met the family of a 22-year-old woman, who was allegedly gangraped and killed, in Balrampur.

Promising strict action against the accused, Awasthi said permission for a fast track court hearing would be sought and the National Security Act (NSA) invoked if required.

The medical test of the woman has confirmed sexual assault, and semen samples have sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Lucknow for more tests.

Two more men — Muhammed Sageer and Rafeeq — were arrested on Saturday for alleged conspiracy and not informing police about the incident. Earlier, Shahid (23) and his nephew Sahil had been arrested for alleged kidnapping, gangrape and murder.

As per the FIR registered on a complaint by the victim’s brother, she left her house for her job on September 29 morning and returned on a rickshaw in an unconscious state around 7pm.

The family alleged that Shahid and Sahil kidnapped her, took her to their general store around 2 km from her house and sexually assaulted her. According to the FIR, before being sent home home, she was treated by an unqualified man, identified as Mohammad Sageer. She died on her way to a hospital. The rickshaw puller was identified as Rafeeq alias Gutte.

Addressing the media in Balrampur, Awasthi and Prashant Kumar said they were directed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to meet the family.

“The family has requested that the accused get strict punishment. We have declared that we will take permission for a fast track court hearing and invoke NSA against the accused if needed. The family has requested that we should again question the accused to find out if more people are involved. We have directed police to investigate it. We will take strict action against the accused. We will leave no stone unturned in the follow-up and prosecution of the case…” he said.

