Will seek extradition of Lawrence Bishnoi: US Justice Department confirms

Days after indicting gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in a series of crimes including the killing of Canada-based Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the United States Department of Justice (DoJ) has confirmed that it will seek his extradition.

Arrested in 2014, Bishnoi is now lodged in a jail in Gujarat.

Responding to queries from The Indian Express, Ciaran McEvoy, Public Affairs Officer, US Attorney’s Office, Central District of California, said in an email: “Bishnoi himself remains incarcerated in India. We intend to seek his extradition to the United States. (Extradition is a lengthy legal process and often takes years to complete.)”

Earlier this week, the US DoJ had charged 37 people in the indictment as part of its ‘Operation Hardball’ — a coordinated action by law enforcement from the US, Canada and Europe which led to the arrest of 24 people linked to three Indian crime syndicates with transnational networks.