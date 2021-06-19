Will scrap all projects harmful to environment if voted to power: Congress Goa in-charge

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Goa, Dinesh Gundu Rao, on Friday said that if voted to power in the next Assembly elections scheduled for February-March 2022 the party would scrap all projects harmful to the environment in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Margao, Rao said Goa was a unique state and the Congress was committed to preserving its heritage and culture. After paying his respects to freedom fighter Ram Manohar Lohia on Goa Revolution Day on Friday, Rao said, “We will ensure that the vision and dreams of freedom fighters are secured. Development of Goa will be in a manner that appeals to the Goan people. Goa’s heritage and culture is of paramount importance to us. All the projects, the plans which cause destruction of the environment will be scrapped when the Congress government is formed (in the state),” Rao said.

The three linear projects in Goa doubling of railway tracks, four-laning of a national highway and the Goa-Tanmar Transmission Project that would cut through the Bhagwan Mahaveer Wildlife Sanctuary (BMWS) and the Mollem National Park (MNP) in South Goa, had been met with strong protests by locals, environmentalists and activists that shaped the ‘Save Mollem’ movement in November, 2020.

The Congress was reduced to five MLAs in the Goa legislative assembly in 2019 after ten of its legislators defected to BJP. After the Assembly Speaker dismissed the disqualification petitions filed against the ten MLAs on April 20, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar moved the High Court of Bombay at Goa challenging the Speaker’s decision