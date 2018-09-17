Rahul Gandhi in Madhya Pradesh: Will sack CM or minister in 15 minutes if they won’t be accessible to party workers

Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (File) Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (File)

Expressing confidence that his party will dislodge the BJP from Madhya Pradesh, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday warned party leaders to be prepared to face action if they aren’t accessible to workers.

“Whoever becomes minister or the chief minister if their doors are not open for Congress workers he will neither be minister or chief minister after 15 minutes,” the Congress president told party workers in poll-bound MP. “You have given your blood and sweat. It’s my responsibility to ensure that you benefit from the government,” he said drawing a loud round of applause from workers.

“Agar neta aapke beech nahi rahega to wo neta nahi rahege (the leader who does not spend time with you will not remain a leader),” he said and declared that tickets will be given in the assembly elections only to those who work for the party and only the criterion of winnability will be followed.

Gandhi reached Dusshera Maidan in BHEL area after a roadshow that began at Lal Ghati and passed through areas of old and new Bhopal. He was given a shawl and coconut for completing the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, a gesture in keeping with the party’s attempt to project a pro-Hindu image.

He promised loan waiver for farmers, saying he would not listen to any economist. “Unpaid loans running into thousands of crores by few industrialists is given a nice name of Non Performing Assets (NPA) and they are allowed to go scot-free but farmer is called a defaulter and thief for not repaying a loan of Rs 5,000,” the Congress leader said.

He launched a scathing attack on the Prime Minister repeatedly deriding him as chowkidar while referring to the Rafale deal and the escape of Vijay Mallya. He also ridiculed MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan as Ghoshna machine (one who makes empty promises).

