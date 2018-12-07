Will run bulldozer over contractor if roads found in bad shape: Nitin Gadkari

Stating that roads were a country’s assets and there will be no compromise on quality, Union Minister of Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari on Thursday warned that if he found roads in a bad shape, he would run a bulldozer over the contractor concerned.

“Hamne ab tak lagbhag 10 lakh crore ke work order diye hain. Aur main ek baat garv ke saath kah sakta hun ki ab tak kisi bhi contractor ko order maangne ke liye mere Delhi office mein nahi aana pada. Aur ye main bilkul abhiman ke saath kah sakta hun. Lekin ek baat aur bhi hai jise bolne ke liye mujhe sankoch nahi hai. Maine bade bade contractors ko kaha ki road kharab hoga to bulldozer ke niche tumhe dalwa dunga. (We have issued work orders of about Rs 10 lakh crore and so far no contractor has had to come to my Delhi office to get the order. But one thing I’m not hesitant to say is that I have told many big contractors that if I find any problem with the quality of roads, I will run a bulldozer over them). These are the country’s assets… There should be no compromise on road quality),” he said. He was speaking at the launch of ‘India Inspires’ by author and politician Tuhin A Sinha. The book is based on Gadkari’s initiatives.

He said the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport would be connected by waterways apart from roads, on the lines of Venice airport. Using these waterways, people would be able to reach the airport in 20 minutes, he added. Apparently referring to environmentalists, he said, “A ‘microscopic minority’ creates hurdles with PILs. When I was a minister in Mumbai, there were over 100 petitions in court against projects. I’m not going to compromise on environment. I have departments to make sure that best possible ways are used for mitigating environmental damage. But petitions are causing delays.”