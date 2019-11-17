Will retire from politics once law enacted to control population: Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that he would retire from politics when the legislation “to control population” will be enacted in the country.

Advertising

Singh, who is a minister of animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries in the Narendra Modi-led government, also said that two of his long-cherished dreams — scrapping Kashmir’s special provisions and Ram temple construction at Ayodhya — have been recently fulfilled.

“It’s time I take retirement from politics as two of my wishes have been fulfilled. I will make an exit the day a bill is enacted to control population,” Singh was quoted as saying by news agency PTI on Saturday.

Singh for long had been pitching for a strong legislation to control the population growth in the country. The BJP MP, at a Delhi seminar in September, had also likened India’s growing population to “second-stage cancer”.

Advertising

“In India, population explosion is disturbing the balance of economy, social harmony and resources. One of the reasons (for failure to check it) is dhaarmik vyavadhan (religious obstacles),” Singh once wrote in a tweet.

Claiming that there would soon be a need for birth control law to be formulated, the Cabinet minister had warned saying, “India appears to be heading like in 1947 towards another a ‘saanskritik vibhajan’ (partition in the name of culture). All political parties will have to come forward for a birth control law.”

He had also earlier thanked the Assam government for barring couples with more than two children from applying for government jobs.

Singh also got involved in a war of words with Badruddin Ajmal, a Lok Sabha member and president of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), who said that the government’s policy will not stop Muslims from making babies. Singh responded saying: “Is Islam a factory to produce children?”