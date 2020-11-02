Will retire from politics but not ally with BJP: BSP chief Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati

Accusing the Congress and Samajwadi Party of “misusing her statement” on her party possibly voting for BJP candidates in MLC elections, Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati asserted on Monday that her party would never enter into an alliance with the saffron party in the assembly or the Lok Sabha elections. Stressing that the ideologies of the two parties were “opposite”, Mayawati said she would rather take ‘sanyas’ (retirement) from politics than ally with such parties.

Last week, the BSP supremo had said that her party would back anyone, including the BJP, to ensure the defeat of SP candidates in the upcoming MLC elections in the state.

Mayawati alleged that the Samajwadi Party and the Congress were misusing her recent statement so that the Muslim community distances itself from the BSP.

“The alliance of the BJP with the BSP is not possible in any polls in the future. The BSP cannot contest with the communal party,” she said in a media briefing. “Our ideology is of ‘sarvajan sarva dharma hitay‘ (benefit of everyone and all religions)’ and is opposite to the BJP’s ideology,” she said. “The BSP cannot enter into an alliance with those having communal, casteist, and capitalist ideology. I will fight on all fronts with the communal, casteist, and capitalist forces and not going to bow before anyone,” she added.

The BSP leader reiterated that her party would ensure the defeat of the SP’s second candidate in future legislative council polls. “Our party will support the candidate of any party, including the BJP, which is strong to defeat the second candidate of the SP,” she said. “I stand by my earlier statement, which is misused by the SP and the Congress for political gains so that the Muslim community distances itself from the party.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd