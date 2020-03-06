Will replicate Delhi model in Punjab: AAP’s Jarnail Singh

AAP Punjab in-charge Jarnail Singh and state party chief Bhagwant Mann pay obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Thursday. (Express photo by Rana Simranjit Singh) AAP Punjab in-charge Jarnail Singh and state party chief Bhagwant Mann pay obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Thursday. (Express photo by Rana Simranjit Singh)

AAM AADMI Party (AAP) Delhi MLA and in-charge of Punjab affairs Jarnail Singh said the party would replicate the Delhi model in Punjab.

He was in Amritsar on Thursday on his maiden visit to Punjab after his appointment as incharge of party affairs in state.

Speaking to the media, Singh said, “It was for the first time that the party made a hattrick, introducing a whole new kind of politics, a politics of ‘performance’, which was beyond the realm of politics of hatred and communal divide. Party would replicate the Delhi model in Punjab as well when the state goes for polls in 2022.”

Earlier, the entire core committee, alongwith MP Bhagwant Mann, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema, MLA Principal Budh Ram and Jarnail Singh paid obeisance at the historic Sri Darbar Sahib, Sri Durgiana Temple and Bhagwan Balmiki Tirath Sthal.

State president and MP Mann said, “The politics of communal divide and hatred is a potential danger to the country and its people. We need to be stay away from such politics and politicians.”

Mann said that there was no need to take the Akali Dal seriously anymore, adding that the party, which was founded in 1920 on the basis of “lofty principles”, had been “reduced to a mere family party”.

Cheema alleged that both SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia and Cabinet Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa were involved in promoting the cult of gangsters.

He claimed that the SAD-BJP and Congress were taking turns to run the powerful mafia in the state.

Principal Budh Ram said that a resolution was passed at the state core committee meeting held in Amritsar, condemning the Delhi violence and expressing gratitude to the party high command for the appointment of Jarnail Singh as in-charge of Punjab affairs.

