Will remain in politics till my last breath; nobody can stop MNM’s journey: Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan on Monday said that he would remain in politics till he is alive and MNM would exist as long as there is politics in the society. “Till we seek the change in an honest way, our flag will fly high,” Haasan said in a video he posted on Twitter.

MNM failed to win a single seat in the recently concluded Assembly polls and polled 2.5 per cent share of votes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the party had got 3.7 per cent.

After the poor performance this time, many of the second-rung leaders have resigned from the party claiming that Kamal Haasan is leading the party in an autocratic manner. Dr. R Mahendran, the former vice-president of MNM, said there is no hope for any change in the attitude or approach of Haasan.

Taking a dig at the people who said he acts like a dictator inside the party, Haasan said the party’s decision to make stars out of unknown and lesser-known faces in society is being considered to be authoritarianism.

“Based on their ability, few people were provided bigger position in the party even though they were new. At that time, the decision felt too democratic. The transparency I showed in forming an alliance and the democracy I showed in providing them the responsibilities is well known to everyone. Claiming responsibility for the defeat is an act of good democrat,” Haasan said.

Further, Haasan said people who decided to travel with him to create a new political culture should not worry about others. “Vagabonds won’t stay in one place forever. If they are merchants, they will stay until there is profit.”

He further said the party cadres should state the facts and engage in the argument against others and not lower their dignity.

“Few people wanted to reorganize the infrastructure of the party to their own benefits, but it will not happen again. The hands of the hardworking cadres will be empowered. Everyone will see the mutated version of Makkal Needhi Maiam. Since we have clarity in our ideology and honesty in our path, no one can stop our journey,” Haasan said.