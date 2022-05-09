scorecardresearch
Monday, May 09, 2022
Will reconsider provisions of sedition law, Centre tells SC

The Centre also urged the court to "await the exercise...to be undertaken by the GOI before an appropriate forum where such reconsideration is constitutionally permitted”.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 9, 2022 3:28:48 pm
The court is hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the Constitutional validity of Section 124A.

The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court in an affidavit that it “has decided to re-examine & reconsider the provisions of Section 124A IPC (sedition)…”.

Two days ago on Saturday, the government had defended the penal law on sedition (Section 124A of the IPC) in the SC and said that the apex court’s 1962 verdict of a Constitution bench upholding its validity was “long standing, settled”, had stood the test of time, needed no reference to a larger bench, and that instances of its abuse can’t be a justification for its reconsideration.

In his submissions to a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on the question whether petitions challenging Section 124A (sedition) should be referred to a five-judge Constitution bench in the light of the 1962 ruling in Kedar Nath Singh vs State of Bihar, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta pointed out that the said ruling “is a Constitution bench judgment and is binding on a three-judge bench”.

The court is hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the Constitutional validity of Section 124A, and the three-judge bench had wondered whether it has to refer it to a five-judge bench in the light of the 1962 ruling.

