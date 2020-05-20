Will reclaim at any cost: Nepal PM Oli on contested land

A seemingly frail KP Oli made his first speech in Parliament haltingly after undergoing a kidney re-transplant two months ago. He picked up the pace after Speaker Agni Sapkota allowed him to sit and deliver the speech. A seemingly frail KP Oli made his first speech in Parliament haltingly after undergoing a kidney re-transplant two months ago. He picked up the pace after Speaker Agni Sapkota allowed him to sit and deliver the speech.

Prime Minister K P Oli on Tuesday reiterated that the Kalapani-Limpiadhura-Lipulek area in the trijunction of Nepal-India and China (Tibet) will be brought back within Nepal’s map at any cost.

Prime Minister Oli said with the approval of the new map by the Cabinet, “we will now be relentlessly engaging to realise those area back through diplomacy”. “The issue will not fade away any more, we are least bothered if any one gets angry and we will reclaim that land at any cost,” he added.

Oli hit out at India’s stance on the border dispute as well as a comment by Indian army chief Manoj Navarane that a protest in Nepal against India — after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh e-inaugurated a road meant to connect Mansarovar via Lipulek — may have taken place at “someone’s behest”. “Everything we do is self-guided”, Oli said.

He said he wants a cordial relationship with India, but that he would ask it, “Seemameva jayate or satyameva jayate?”

Oli also responded to an allegation that Chinese ambassador Hou Yanqi had aided him in saving his chair when he faced a visible revolt in his party earlier this month. “Some say a foreign ambassador saved me from falling… it’s a government elected by the people of Nepal, and no one can throw me out,” he said.

