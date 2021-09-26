Will quit with all party MLAs if any risk to MSP; 75% quota in private jobs by Oct 15: Dushyant Chautala

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala Saturday declared that his Jannayak Janta Party MLAs would quit “in a minute” if there was any threat to farmers’ concerns related to minimum support price (MSP), mandis or land.

“In the last 10 months, some people associated with political parties have been trying to mislead the farmers. Three major things were mentioned—MSP will go away, mandis will be closed and farmers’ lands will be usurped— I want to reiterate that if there is any threat to any of these three, all 10 [MLAs] from our party will resign. If the farmers’ land is usurped or MSP is not given, we will resign in a minute,” he said.

Chautala was speaking in Hilalpur village in Nuh, where a 42-foot statue of former deputy PM Chaudhary Devi Lal was unveiled on the latter’s 108th birth anniversary Saturday. JJP national president Dr Ajay Singh Chautala and senior party leaders were present on the occasion.

He said Haryana was the first state to use direct bank transfers to send money to farmers. “We have given Rs 31,000 crore to farmers in the last one year via direct bank transfer of MSP. We didn’t give money to arthiyas. Earlier, money used to go to arthiyas and farmers had to wait for several months for their money,” he said.

The deputy CM said in the procurement cycle over the next year, an additional Rs 1200-1300 crore would be deposited in farmers’ accounts on account of increased MSP.

“People said mandis will close down. Our government has recently bought land for a 56-acre mandi in Sirsa. There is a proposal for four new mandis in Haryana. Wheat is now procured at more than 400 centres, as compared to 190 centres earlier. If mandis were closing, would the procurement happen at so many centres? This talk of farmers’ lands being usurped [by industrialists] is delusion. In the last ten months, has there been a single such case reported?” he asked.

He added that the government would compensate the farmers for their crop losses on account of non-seasonal rainfall through a special revenue assessment.

Underlining that his party had ensured passing of a law for 75 percent reservation for unemployed youth of Haryana in Vidhan Sabha, he said that the law will be implemented in the State on 15th October and would be applicable on every company.

“The implementation of the law was delayed. Though Covid has caused economic devastation, we have held close talks with foreign companies on the issue of employment. In Roz ka Meo (Mewat), a small phone battery manufacture plant will come up on 180 acre land, which will create 7500 jobs, and 75 percent of jobs will be reserved for Haryana’s youth. Some of Asia’s biggest warehouses have been built in Gurgaon, which will create 11000 jobs, and they will reserve 75 percent jobs for the Haryana’s youth.”

Reacting to the oppositions constant jibes about a break-up of their coalition government, he said, “They [opposition] have been saying this for two years. First, they said this sarkar won’t last two months. On the completing of two months, they said it won’t last for six months, then one year, 1.5 year…we have been successful in dealing with all challenges for almost two years now.”

On some of the development projects in Nuh, he said, “We have received approval from Centre for four laning of national highway from Nuh-Sirsa and Nuh-Alwar and soon a tender at a cost of about Rs 290 crore will be floated. Work on widening of Nuh-Palwal road will start soon.”