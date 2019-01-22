Will pay 50 lakh for her head if she doesn’t apologise to Mayawati: ex-BSP MLA on BJP leader’s remark

Targeting BJP leader Sadhana Singh over her recent remark that Mayawati was “worse than a eunuch”, ex-BSP MLA Vijay Yadav on Monday said he would give the Mughalsarai legislator 48 hours to apologise to the former chief minister and women of the country, or he would pay Rs 50 lakh to the person who brings him her head.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Bairiya Surendra Nath Singh said there was nothing wrong with what Sadhana Singh had said, adding that he would launch a protest if she is booked for her comment.

“BJP MLA Sadhna Singh ji has made derogatory comments against honourable Behenji. We demand that she apologise to the women of this country and to Behenji within 48 hours… If she (Singh) doesn’t do so, we will collect money from our supporters and workers, and give Rs 50 lakh to whoever will chop off her (Singh’s) head and bring it to us,” Yadav told reporters in Moradabad.

A former MLA from Thakurdwara constituency, Yadav was recently in the news for threatening to beat up BJP members and saying that the SP-BSP alliance has reminded them of their “dead grandmothers”.

Meanwhile, Surendra Nath Singh told the media on Monday, “There is nothing wrong in what Sadhana Singh said. Any person who has zero self-respect is called a transgender and the manner in which Mayawati has joined hands with SP after the 1995 guesthouse case proves she has no self-respect.”

“The feeling and intention of Sadhna Singh is pure and she defined a eunuch as someone who is greedy and would do anything for money. They do not have self-respect. Mayawati too does not have any self-respect…She has no dignity, and is greedy…,” he told The Indian Express later in the day.

“If transgenders had self-respect, they would not be dancing around for money,” he said, adding that Sadhana Singh had “showed courage” and he would stand up in her support.

A day after she made the remark, Sadhana Singh had on Sunday apologised and claimed she had only intended to “remind the BSP president of the guesthouse incident”. An FIR is yet to be lodged against Sadhana Singh.

The National Commission for Women on Monday issued a notice to BJP MLA Sadhana Singh and sought an explanation over her remarks against BSP chief.