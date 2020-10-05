Will pass any Assembly resolution needed to oppose farm laws: Capt Amarinder Singh

Moga: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and other leaders during a tractor rally, 'Kheti Bachao Yatra', in protest against the new farm bills 2020, in Punjab's Moga district, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI04-10-2020_000075B)

PUNJAB CM Amarinder Singh on Monday announced that his government would pass in the Vidhan Sabha, whatever resolution needed to counter Centre’s agri laws.

Amarinder, who addressed public rallies in Sangrur’s Barnala Chowk and later in Bhawanigarh on the second day of Rahul Gandhi’s 3-day Kheti Bachao Yatra, vowed to do whatever it takes “to protect the farmers and the state from the devastating effects of the black laws”. He stated that if needed, the government will also move to the Supreme Court.

Farmer unions have been demanding that Punjab government should pass a resolution against these laws like it did in case of CAA/NRC.

In addition to this, even opposition parties SAD and AAP have also been saying that Punjab CM should call a Vidhan Sabha session to pass resolution against farm laws.

Amarinder Singh asserted, “We will take whatever steps we need to take so as to protect our farmers as 70 per cent of our farmers have land less than 5 acres and out of these, 50 per cent have land less than 2 acres. Except for wheat-paddy, MSP for rest crops is not being ensured as I am aware that farmers in Hoshiarpur have sold maize at Rs 600 a quintal against 1,850 per quintal MSP. Same will happen with paddy and wheat in future when private players will come in market as government wants to end FCI.”

Though Rahul Gandhi in his speeches asserted that Congress will not move back even an inch and will stand by farmers, Punjab CM said, “It seems that high-headed BJP government will not agree too soon and hence I urge Rahulji that one he becomes the PM, he should repeal these laws on the first day of assuming office.”

Reacting to this former, fomer Union Minister Harsimrat Badal in a tweet said: “@RahulGandhi needs to wait a lifetime to become PM, Capt Sahab, but what stops you from practising what you preached? Go by our demand & call a special VS (Vidhan Sabha) session immediately to repeal your own 2017 Act. Hope Punjab won’t have to wait a year to get rid of you as well as the anti-farmer act.”

Meanwhile, during the Congress events, both Punjab Health Minister Balbir Sidhu and PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar too projected Rahul as future PM, amid slogans:”Bharat de aan wale prandh mantri zindabaad”.

Other slogans at the venue were ‘Captain Paanian Da Rakha Zindabad’, and ‘Kissan-arhrtiya-mazdoor ekta zindabad’.

Farmers, arhtiyas and labourers had gathered in large numbers to attend the rally which was held before the tractor march moved through Fatehgarh Chhana, Bahmna (Samana, in Patiala district). The march was scheduled to end for the day in a public meeting at Grain Market, Samana.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd