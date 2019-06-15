Will oppose triple talaq Bill unless changes made: JD(U)

At a time when the BJP-led NDA government looks set to table the Bill against triple talaq in the upcoming session of Parliament, BJP ally JD (U) has decided to oppose the bill in both Houses if it is tabled without any amendment. The JD (U) has 16 Lok Sabha and six Rajya Sabha MPs.

JD (U) national spokesperson K C Tyagi told The Indian Express, “We will oppose the triple talaq Bill in the form in which it was tabled in the last session. If there are suitable amendments in the Bill, we will see if we should support it in Parliament.” He said the JD(U)’s stand on the Bill was well-known and it was only sticking to that.

“JD(U) national president and Bihar CM had responded to queries by National Law Commission on Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in January 2013. We hold that any change in triple talaq practice needs in-depth consultation with various religious groups. In absence of any such a process, any attempt at hasty or premature tampering with long standing religious practices that deal with complex issues of marriage, divorce, adoption, inheritance and the right to property and succession would be inadvisable. All the stakeholders must be taken into confidence to make the law more broad, comprehensive and acceptable,” he added.

The Bihar Chief Minister’s letter to the National Law Commission on January 24, 2013, read, “JD (U) is of the firm view that democracy is based on fundamental principle of a constructive dialogue. Where the UCC is concerned, such a dialogue based on broad-based consultations with all religious denominations is particularly necessary given the multi-cultural and multi-religious nature of our society. In the same spirit of dialogue, it is essential that the UCC is first put to debate in Parliament as well as legislative assemblies of states and other forums of civil society.”