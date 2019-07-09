Will oppose any move to abrogate Article 370, 35A: JD(U)

While the BJP has been harping on abrogating Article 370, its NDA ally Janata Dal (United) has said they will oppose any move to abrogate or tinker with the special constitutional position of Jammu and Kashmir.

“It is a very serious issue. JD(U)believes that Article 370 should remain intact and there is no tinkering with 35A,” JD(U) secretary general K C Tyagi, who is leading a team of his party members on a three-day visit to the Valley to prepare for Assembly polls, told The Indian Express. “While being a part of NDA, we will oppose any move to abrogate Article 370 or 35A.”

Tyagi called for talks with all stakeholders before any decision on the special constitutional position of the State. “First, they (Centre) should try to create a consensus within NDA on 35A,” he said. “After that they should talk to all the stakeholders, whether National Conference, PDP, BJP or any other party.”

The JD(U)leader also called for a non-violent movement by the people of Kashmir. “I appeal to the angry youth of the Valley that they should shun the path of violence,” he said. “They should instead adopt the Gandhian way of non-violent resistance.”