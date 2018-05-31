Will not put any political pressure on police, says CM

The chief minister told the police officers that he would not tolerate any unlawful and illegal activities in the state and asked them to put an end to them. Express Photo By Anil Sharma 09-08-2011 The chief minister told the police officers that he would not tolerate any unlawful and illegal activities in the state and asked them to put an end to them. Express Photo By Anil Sharma 09-08-2011

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Thursday told police officials that he would not put any political pressure on them and asked them to put an end to unlawful and illegal activities.

He was speaking to police officers led by Director General of Police Neelamani M Raju who had called on him to greet him on behalf of the department on becoming the chief minister.

The chief minister told the police officers that he would not tolerate any unlawful and illegal activities in the state and asked them to put an end to them.

Raju explained to the chief minister about the measures taken to curb attacks on innocent individuals by mobs on the suspicion of being child-traffickers.

She said the department was sensitising people against taking the law into their hands.

Chief secretary K Ratna Prabha and other senior police officers were present.

