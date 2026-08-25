‘Will not make such a mistake again’: Gwalior man fined over car covered in lipstick kiss marks

He wanted his car to go viral. It did but, in the process, he found an audience he did not set out looking: The police.

A Gwalior man’s white Swift, covered bumper-to-bumper with around 3,400 lipstick kiss marks, clocked lakhs of views on Instagram before the viral stunt landed its owner at a traffic police station with a Rs 5,500 challan and a rather less glamorous job: Wiping every kiss off the car.

According to police, a video showing the Swift almost entirely covered in lipstick marks had surfaced on social media and showed the vehicle allegedly being driven at speed on a city road. The unusual sight prompted traffic police to trace the car and its owner.