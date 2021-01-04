Will not get vaccinated for now, focus should be on priority groups: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

A day after two Covid-19 vaccines were approved for emergency use in India, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that he has decided not to get vaccinated for now, as the first shots should be administered to the priority groups.

“I have decided that I will not get vaccinated for now, first it should be administered to others. My turn should come afterwards, we have to work to ensure that priority groups are administered with the vaccine,” ANI quoted Chouhan.

#WATCH …I have decided that I will not get vaccinated for now, first it should be administered to others. My turn should come afterwards, we have to work to ensure that priority groups are administered with the vaccine: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan pic.twitter.com/EGbkb70iz2 — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2021

Chouhan had in October announced that Covid-19 vaccine in Madhya Pradesh would be free for everyone. He had tested positive for Covid-19 in July and was treated in Bhopal’s Chirayu hospital. He became the first Chief Minister to test positive for the disease.

With the approval of — Covishield and Covaxin– on Sunday, India is set to commence the largest mass vaccination programme in the world, for which a set date is yet to come. In its first phase, over 30 crore priority citizens including healthcare workers, people with comorbidities & people above the age of 50 will be administered with Covid-19 vaccine doses. The first shots are likely to be given in January.