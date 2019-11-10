Will not form govt, Shiv Sena can go ahead with Cong-NCP: Maharashtra BJP to Governor

A day after Maharashtra Governor invited the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form government, the party Sunday expressed its inability to mollify Shiv Sena and sent “best wishes” to its warring ally to form a coalition government with the Congress and NCP .

Advertising

“Since Shiv Sena is not agreeing to government formation, we have decided not to insult the mandate given by people of Maharashtra and so we have decided not to form the Government. Our best wishes to Shiv Sena if they wish to form Government with the Congress and the NCP, ” Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil said after meeting Governor Bhagat Singh. Follow Maharashtra govt formation LIVE UPDATES Here

The development indicates BJP’s willingness to sit in Opposition after backchannel talks with Sena failed to break the deadlock. While the long-time allies fought the assembly elections together, they failed to reach a consensus over the chief minister’s post, with Sena adamant on sharing it for half of the five year tenure.

Acting CM Devendra Fadnavis and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray were involved in a war of words last week. While Fadnavis claimed that there was no discussion over sharing the post before the election, Thackeray countered saying BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah had agreed to the demand.

Advertising

Earlier in the day, Thackeray said they have carried the “palanquin” enough for other people and he will ensure that a Shiv Sainik sits inside it palanquin this time. Thackeray made the remarks after meeting with party MLAs at a resort in Malad on Sunday. Meanwhile, Sena MP Sanjay Raut accused the former Maharashtra chief minister of indulging in politics of fear and also likened him to German dictator Adolf Hitler. “When ways of threatening and seeking political support don’t work, it is time to accept that Hitler is dead and the looming clouds of slavery have disappeared,” Raut said in the party’s editorial mouthpiece.

The BJP and the Sena had together won 161 seats in the 288-member House, way above the halfway mark of 145.