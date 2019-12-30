Will not fill NPR forms, BJP can’t decide who is a citizen: Akhilesh Yadav

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav says verdict must be accepted by all. (Express) SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav says verdict must be accepted by all. (Express)

Stating that the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) were against the poor and minorities, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said he will not fill up the NPR form and sought support from his party workers to do the same.

Addressing a press conference, the former chief minister said, “Be it the NPR or the NRC, these are against the poor people, minorities and Muslims of the country. The question is whether we want the NRC or employment?”

“We are all the citizens of this country. No one from the BJP will decide if we are citizens or not… When Mahatma Gandhi first started his movement (against apartheid) in South Africa, he burnt the (identity) cards. If the need arises, I will be the first to not fill up any form. How will you make me fill the forms? We will not fill the NPR forms. If we don’t fill the forms, you and I will be asked to leave. The country must be saved from these people who are destroying our Constitution.”

On police action on the protesters, the SP chief accused Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of carrying out injustices against people “to save his chair”. He said if his party forms government in the state, he will get “these cases of injustice probed”. “We want that a probe is conducted and action is taken against such police officers. The videos and CCTV footage are all stored. When the Samajwadi Party comes to power, such guilty officials will face action,” Akhilesh said, adding that his party will help the families of those who have died or got injured in the police action.

