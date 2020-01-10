Will not deprive anyone of citizenship: CM in Matua bastion

Mamata held the protest rally from Madhyamgram to Barasat in North 24 Parganas district, her tenth against the CAA, under which persecuted minorities from neighbouring Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, those who have been living in India since 2014, will be granted citizenship. (Express) Mamata held the protest rally from Madhyamgram to Barasat in North 24 Parganas district, her tenth against the CAA, under which persecuted minorities from neighbouring Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, those who have been living in India since 2014, will be granted citizenship. (Express)

Alleging that the BJP-led Centre wants to deceive and discriminate among people on the basis of political affiliations to grant citizenship, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday said she will not deprive anybody of their basic rights till her last breath.

“I never compromised with communalism. I will not deprive anybody (of their basic rights), till my last breathe. As long as I am alive, I will not allow CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act), (proposed) NRC (National Register of Citizens) and National Population Register (NPR),” she said addressing a protest march at Barasat, which has a sizeable population from Matua community.

“To get citizenship, you will be first declared a foreigner for five years. So, they (the BJP government) will take away your citizenship and all the services you receive. Poor people will stand in queues and they will be discriminated on the basis of political affiliations to grant citizenship,” said Banerjee, deviating from her usual stance that the CAA was discriminatory on the basis on religion.

She held the protest rally from Madhyamgram to Barasat in North 24 Parganas district, her tenth against the CAA, under which persecuted minorities from neighbouring Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, those who have been living in India since 2014, will be granted citizenship.

In the Barasat division of North 24 Parganas, the population of Matuas, who are Scheduled Caste Bangladeshi immigrants, is higher than other parts of West Bengal.

Reacting to allegations that she was trying to stall the process of granting citizenship to refugees, she said those bringing the charge should know that her government has legalised refugee camps in the state.

“Don’t teach me about Matuas. When ‘Baro Ma’ (Matua matriarch who died last year) was ill, we looked after her,” she said.

The CM added people are being “misled” about the amended Citizenship Act and urged them not to pay heed to the “misinformation campaign”. “I am now a swadeshi. Through CAA, central government will make me bideshi.”

(With PTI inputs)

