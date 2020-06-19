Will not be scared by Yogi govt’s atrocities, says UP Congress chief

Ajay Kumar Lallu. (File) Ajay Kumar Lallu. (File)

A day after he was released on bail in a case of alleged forgery over arranging buses for the stranded migrants, UP Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu Thursday launched a fresh salvo on the BJP government in the state, demanding resignation of two ministers – Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi and Animal Husbandry Minister Jai Prakash Nishad – over allegation of corruption in their respective departments.

Congress MLA from Tahmukhi Raj, Lallu said that he was not given any special privilege in the jail despite being a legislator and was treated as a common prisoner.

“Ideally, an MLA is eligible for B category in the jail, but I was kept as a common prisoner. I used to sleep on the floor with 10 other inmates in my barrack. I used to wake up at 5:30 am with other prisoners to clean the jail and then stand in queue for morning tea and lunch,” claimed Lallu, who spent nearly a month in jail in a forgery case lodged by the state.

He also said that no one was allowed to meet him including his lawyers, and was barred from writing a letter from the jail.

“Ajay Lallu kabhi daman se, dar se, sarkar ke atyachaar se jhukne ka kaam nahi kiya hai… Ajay Lallu ladai jaari rakhega (Ajay Lallu has never got scared by suppression and atrocities ofthe government. Will continue to fight,” he said, alleging that it is the BJP government, which is working under fear.

Raising the recent controversies surrounding the recruitment of teachers and police personnel, and allegation of corruption in awarding government contracts in Animal Husbandry department, Lallu hit out at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accusing of him being involved too.

“Personal secretaries of the ministers have been involved in some of these scams… It appears that even the Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) is involved as he had tried to hide the facts,” Lallu claimed.

