Will not allow Devendra Fadnavis to take sanyas: Shiv Sena

Days after former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said he will take political sanyas (renunciation) if he fails to grant reservation for the OBC community, the Shiv Sena has urged him not to take the “extreme step as talented leaders like him are badly needed on political terrain.”

Reacting to Fadnavis’s remark, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut said, “We will not allow Devendra Fadnavis to take sanyas. He is a talented leader. Already there is a dearth of good leaders in the political field, he should not talk about becoming a fakir or take sanyas. It will be an injustice to Maharashtra and BJP if he takes sanyas. He is a fighter…he should cooperate with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The issue of OBC reservation will be resolved.”

Last week, Fadnavis had said that he would take sanyas if he does not resolve the OBC reservation issue in three months. “Give me the reins of power…I will ensure reservation for the OBC community in three-four months,” he had said during a protest.

An editorial in Sena mouthpiece, Saamana, also urged Fadnavis not to sound so helpless. “BJP leaders are well-learned and are legal experts. Therefore, they should continue their fight along with the government for getting Maratha and OBC reservation. We are not worried about Maratha and OBC reservation, but are concerned about the announcement of political sanyas made by Fadnavis. Fadnavis should not sound so troubled. Everything will happen as he desires… His enemies will take sanyas…,” the editorial read.

The editorial added,”Fadnavis is a rising star of political firmament. He has a great future. He is clever and crafty. He has the keys to resolve issues like Maratha reservation, OBC reservation, Dhangar reservation and even the naming of Navi Mumbai international airport.”

Meanwhile, the Congress said Fadnavis has a habit of misleading people. “At an election rally in Baramati in 2014, Fadnavis had promised that he would pass a resolution for Dhangar reservation in the very first meeting of his cabinet. But till date that has not happened. BJP and Fadnavis are known for misleading the people for the sake of power,” said senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, who is also a minister in the MVA government.