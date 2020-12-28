‘Will not impact Bihar alliance’: Sushil Modi on JD(U) MLAs joining BJP in Arunachal Pradesh

BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday downplayed the impact of six JD(U) MLAs joining the saffron party in Arunachal Pradesh and said that the JD(U)-BJP alliance in Bihar is “unbreakable”.

“JD(U) leaders have said that whatever has happened in Arunachal Pradesh will not affect the alliance in Bihar. BJP-JD(U) alliance in Bihar is unbreakable. The government will work for five years under the guidance of Nitish Kumar,” Sushil Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Sushil Modi further added that after the Bihar poll results Nitish Kumar did not want to be the chief minister. “He didn’t want to be the CM. BJP and JDU leaders told him that we fought the poll on his name and vision & said that people had voted for him. In the end, he accepted to become the CM on request of JDU, BJP, and VIP leaders,” said.

In a big setback for Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) in Arunachal Pradesh, six of its seven MLAs joined the ruling BJP last week. Following the switchover, the BJP now has 48 MLAs in the 60-member House, while the JD(U) is left with only one. Congress and the National People’s Party (NPP) have four members each. When asked about the switch, Kumar said the MLAs “have gone their way.”

Meanwhile, the Opposition in Bihar, the Congress-RJD, said the Arunachal development hinted at the shape of things to come in Bihar. “The BJP, by violating the coalition dharma, has sought to send out a clear message that it cares two hoots about Nitish Kumar, who, on the other hand, is wary of even reacting,” RJD national vice-president Shivanand Tiwary said in his statement.