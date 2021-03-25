scorecardresearch
Will no longer call RSS ‘Sangh Parivar’, it’s a misnomer: Rahul

Gandhi's remarks come a day after he said the alleged harassment of nuns belonging to a Kerala-based congregation in Uttar Pradesh was a result of the Sangh Parivar's "vicious propaganda" to pitch one community against another and trample on minorities.

By: PTI |
March 25, 2021 2:20:08 pm
Rahul Gandhi, women, St Teresa's College for women, Rahul Gandhi on women empowerment, Rahul Gandhi on men, Rahul Gandhi Kerala, Kerala news, indian express Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said it is not right to call the RSS and its associated groups ‘Sangh Parivar’ as a family has women, respect for elders, compassion and affection, and the organisation has none of these.

In a tweet in Hindi on Thursday, he said he will no longer refer to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as ‘Sangh Parivar’, united family. “I believe it is not right to call the RSS and associated organizations Sangh Parivar — there are women in the family, there is respect for the elderly, a sense of compassion and affection — which is not there in the RSS,” he said on Twitter.

“Now I will not call RSS ‘Sangh Parivar’!” the Congress leader added.

